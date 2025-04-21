PM Modi Meets US Vice President J.D. Vance to Deepen India-US Strategic Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement underscoring the robust and evolving India-U.S. relationship, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a comprehensive meeting today with the Vice President of the United States, the Honorable J.D. Vance. Accompanying the Vice President were the Second Lady, Mrs. Usha Vance, their children, and senior officials from the U.S. Administration. The high-level interaction took place during the Vance family's official visit to India, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to strengthening their bilateral partnership.

During the warm and cordial meeting, Prime Minister Modi fondly recalled his earlier visit to Washington D.C. in January this year. He referred to his extensive and constructive discussions with President Donald J. Trump, which played a pivotal role in charting a new and ambitious roadmap for India-U.S. cooperation. The two sides had then agreed on deepening engagement by synergizing the goals of India’s "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision and the U.S. administration's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) economic and strategic initiatives.

Both leaders conducted a detailed review of the progress achieved in key pillars of the bilateral relationship. They expressed satisfaction with the strides made in negotiations towards a comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement. The proposed agreement is envisioned to enhance economic collaboration while focusing on the welfare and prosperity of citizens in both nations.

The two leaders reaffirmed the strategic nature of the India-U.S. partnership and discussed ways to bolster cooperation across various domains including renewable and conventional energy, defense production and procurement, strategic technologies, cybersecurity, and critical supply chain resilience. The meeting also touched on the increasing convergence between both countries on global digital norms, artificial intelligence governance, and semiconductor development, with a shared interest in securing a safe and equitable tech future.

On regional and global issues, Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Vance engaged in a broad exchange of views. They discussed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, ongoing developments in West Asia, and global economic recovery in a post-pandemic world. Both leaders stressed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation in addressing complex geopolitical challenges.

Prime Minister Modi extended his warmest greetings to President Trump and expressed his anticipation for the President's forthcoming visit to India later this year, which is expected to further solidify the strong partnership between the world's two largest democracies.

The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes to Vice President Vance, the Second Lady, and their children for a pleasant and enriching stay in India. He expressed hope that their visit would not only enhance bilateral cooperation but also foster deeper people-to-people ties between the two nations.

This high-level engagement is being widely seen as another milestone in the ever-expanding strategic embrace between India and the United States—one that is anchored in shared democratic values, economic synergies, and a common vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.