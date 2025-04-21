Tragic Love Triangle: Murder in Nagpur

In a shocking incident in Nagpur, a man was killed by his wife's lover in the Pachpaoli area, as per police reports on Monday.

The tragic event occurred on Sunday night, according to officials at the Pachpaoli police station.

Shera Malik, 32, a sanitation worker, was fatally stabbed by Rajat Uke, 32, who was allegedly involved with Malik's wife. Malik was known for being frequently drunk and abusive, which reportedly escalated tensions. Uke, along with Bhojraj Kumbhare, 34, confronted Malik and ended his life in a brutal attack. The incident took a turn when Uke called the authorities, admitting to the crime, leading to the arrest of both perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)