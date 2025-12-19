Bangladesh on Edge: Violence Erupts Amidst Pre-Election Tensions

In the wake of the killing of a prominent youth leader, Bangladesh's interim government has called for resistance against violence. The death of Sharif Osman Hadi has sparked nationwide unrest, raising concerns ahead of national elections.

Following student-led protests that led to the downfall of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, tensions have escalated with attacks on media outlets and cultural sites. Protests have particularly targeted India's presence, adding complexity to the political landscape.

The government's current challenge is to maintain order and secure a peaceful election process. However, the surge in extremist violence threatens the democratic transition and highlights vulnerabilities in governance.