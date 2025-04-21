Punjab's Bold Move: Mass Transfer of Revenue Officials

In a bold anti-corruption initiative, the Punjab government has announced the transfer of 56 Tehsildars and 166 Naib Tehsildars following multiple complaints within the revenue department.

Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian reaffirmed the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, warning that any form of public harassment in government offices will not be tolerated.

This move is part of a larger effort to implement people-friendly administration in the state's revenue services, with Minister Mundian guaranteeing swift action in response to future complaints.

