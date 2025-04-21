Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Move: Mass Transfer of Revenue Officials

The Punjab government has transferred 56 Tehsildars and 166 Naib Tehsildars after corruption complaints. Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian emphasized a zero-tolerance stand against corruption, aiming for people-friendly administration. More such actions are promised if complaints persist, reflecting the government's commitment to a clean revenue department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold anti-corruption initiative, the Punjab government has announced the transfer of 56 Tehsildars and 166 Naib Tehsildars following multiple complaints within the revenue department.

Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian reaffirmed the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, warning that any form of public harassment in government offices will not be tolerated.

This move is part of a larger effort to implement people-friendly administration in the state's revenue services, with Minister Mundian guaranteeing swift action in response to future complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

