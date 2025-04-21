FTC Challenges Uber On Deceptive Subscription Practices
The United States Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, alleging deceptive practices involving its Uber One subscription service. The FTC claims the service misled consumers, and its practices were in violation of federal laws.
The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken legal action against Uber Technologies by filing a lawsuit on Monday. The case, which was revealed through court documents, accuses Uber of deceptive consumer practices.
The FTC's allegations center on Uber's Uber One subscription service. They claim that it misled subscribers about its terms and conditions, potentially violating federal consumer protection laws.
This legal move by the FTC highlights ongoing tensions between regulatory agencies and technology companies regarding consumer protection and service transparency.
