Jewelry Heist: Spiritual Con Unravels in Sohna

Three individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in a scheme to steal jewelry and valuables from a woman in Sohna, according to police reports released on Monday. The suspects, identified as Khurshid, Saifuddin, and Shahzad, allegedly deceived the victim while she was on her morning walk, using a ruse involving a spiritual pretense.

Authorities revealed that Saifuddin has two pending bounties of Rs 5,000 each due to separate theft cases. During the arrest, two motorcycles, 48 gems, and Rs 12,500 in cash were recovered from the accused. The case originated from an FIR registered in the Sohna City police, filed after the incident.

The operation resulted in Khurshid's arrest in Uttarakhand, followed by the detainment of Saifuddin and Shahzad. Saifuddin admitted to previous thefts in Rajasthan and Rewari, with rewards declared for his capture. Police continue to interrogate the suspects, who have also confessed to fraudulent activities in Mumbai.

