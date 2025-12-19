Left Menu

Bihar's Commitment: Enhancing Welfare for Police Personnel

Bihar's Deputy CM, Samrat Choudhary emphasizes the NDA government's focus on improving welfare measures for police personnel, including accident and disease prevention. At an event, Bank of Baroda distributed Rs 25.65 crore to the families of 36 deceased officers. Plans include establishing residential schools for officers' children.

Bihar's Commitment: Enhancing Welfare for Police Personnel
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, reaffirmed the NDA government's commitment to the welfare of police personnel and their families in a statement made on Friday. Choudhary, who also manages the Home portfolio, highlighted several initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of police officers.

Speaking at a function hosted by the Bank of Baroda at the police headquarters, Choudhary emphasized efforts to reduce accidents and disease-related fatalities among the police, who are dedicated to public service. During the event, the Bank of Baroda presented cheques totaling Rs 25.65 crore to the dependents of 36 deceased police personnel, as part of insurance coverage and grant assistance.

Choudhary pointed out the tragic loss of most officers at a young age, between 30 and 34 years. Since the Bihar Police Salary Package agreement with the bank, Rs 42.45 crore has been disbursed for the cause. Furthermore, he announced the opening of residential schools across state police lines to provide education and basic necessities to the children of police officers.

