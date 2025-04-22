Empowering Tribes: The Transformation Under BJP Rule in Uttar Pradesh

In a recent address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that tribal communities in Uttar Pradesh were deprived of voting rights and basic amenities before the BJP came to power in 2017, attributing past neglect to leftists and missionaries.

Speaking at the Shri Guru Gorakhnath Swasthya Seva Yatra 5.0 in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized the transformative efforts since his government took charge, including infrastructure developments like roads and electricity to tribal areas such as Tharu, Musahar, Kol, and Gond.

Highlighting religious and social harmony, Adityanath's remarks were complemented by RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, who underscored India's identity as a nation of service and unity, notably praising efforts during the pandemic and the Maha Kumbh's Netra Kumbh initiative in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)