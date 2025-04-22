Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: The Transformation Under BJP Rule in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that tribal communities in Uttar Pradesh lacked voting rights and essential facilities before BJP's governance in 2017. Now, major strides include infrastructural development and access to essential services. Religious and social initiatives like Guru Gorakhnath Swasthya Seva Yatra signify unity beyond faith.

Empowering Tribes: The Transformation Under BJP Rule in Uttar Pradesh
In a recent address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that tribal communities in Uttar Pradesh were deprived of voting rights and basic amenities before the BJP came to power in 2017, attributing past neglect to leftists and missionaries.

Speaking at the Shri Guru Gorakhnath Swasthya Seva Yatra 5.0 in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized the transformative efforts since his government took charge, including infrastructure developments like roads and electricity to tribal areas such as Tharu, Musahar, Kol, and Gond.

Highlighting religious and social harmony, Adityanath's remarks were complemented by RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, who underscored India's identity as a nation of service and unity, notably praising efforts during the pandemic and the Maha Kumbh's Netra Kumbh initiative in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

