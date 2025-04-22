Left Menu

Forest Land Scam: ED Raids Jharkhand and Bihar

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged forest land scam in Bokaro. Sixteen locations are under scrutiny for fraudulent acquisition and illegal sale of 103 acres of protected land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-04-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 09:25 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday undertook significant operations in Jharkhand and Bihar, focusing on the alleged Bokaro forest land scam linked to a money laundering case, officials confirmed.

The extensive raids spanned 16 locations across the two states, aiming to uncover details about the alleged fraudulent transactions.

Central to the investigation is the purported illegal acquisition and sale of 103 acres of protected forest area at Mauja Tetulia in Bokaro, reportedly involving significant violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

