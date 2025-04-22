Forest Land Scam: ED Raids Jharkhand and Bihar
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged forest land scam in Bokaro. Sixteen locations are under scrutiny for fraudulent acquisition and illegal sale of 103 acres of protected land.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday undertook significant operations in Jharkhand and Bihar, focusing on the alleged Bokaro forest land scam linked to a money laundering case, officials confirmed.
The extensive raids spanned 16 locations across the two states, aiming to uncover details about the alleged fraudulent transactions.
Central to the investigation is the purported illegal acquisition and sale of 103 acres of protected forest area at Mauja Tetulia in Bokaro, reportedly involving significant violations.
