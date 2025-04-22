Justice Pursued: The Capture of Harpreet Singh

In a significant breakthrough, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest of Harpreet Singh, a gangster-turned-terrorist, who was apprehended in the United States. The arrest marks a step forward in the international fight against terrorism.

Harpreet Singh, also known by aliases Happy Passia and Jora, is accused of multiple terrorist activities across Punjab. His capture in Sacramento was a collaborative effort between the FBI, US Immigration, and Indian authorities.

Patel praised the 'excellent work' of teams involved and assured that justice will ultimately prevail. The case highlights the critical role of global cooperation in dismantling networks that threaten peace and security worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)