Taiwanese Attendance at Chinese Industry Events Soars Amid Cross-Strait Tensions

In 2024, nearly 40,000 Taiwanese participated in Chinese industry events, highlighting China's dual strategy of influence towards Taiwan. The engagements reflect Beijing's efforts to charm Taiwan alongside military posturing. The study by IORG sheds light on growing Taiwan-China interactions, with agriculture and biotechnology among key sectors.

Updated: 22-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:52 IST
Nearly 40,000 Taiwanese participated in industry events in China in 2024, according to a study published Tuesday. This surge comes as Beijing intensifies its charm offensive towards Taiwan, balancing outreach with military pressure.

China's strategic blend of economic incentives and military threats aims to influence Taiwanese sentiment, despite Taipei's democratic governance. A study by the Taiwan Information Environment Research Center (IORG) reveals that 39,374 Taiwanese engaged in over 400 Chinese-supported events last year, marking a 3% increase from 2023. Key sectors include agriculture, tourism, and biotechnology.

IORG's research, utilizing AI tools, examined thousands of articles to highlight Beijing's influence campaigns. Meanwhile, China's top officials, like Wang Huning, emphasize deepening cross-strait integration. However, military drills continue as a stark reminder of underlying tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

