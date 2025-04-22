Left Menu

Air Force Clash: Road Rage Turns into Legal Battle

An FIR has been filed against IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose following a counter-complaint in a road rage incident involving call center employee Vikas Kumar. Bose alleged being attacked by Kannada-speaking individuals, while Kumar claimed assault by Bose in public. Both have lodged complaints and shared rivalry videos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An FIR has been filed against Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose following a counter-complaint from Vikas Kumar, a call center employee. This development in a road rage incident brings to light allegations from both parties involved, culminating in legal action, police revealed on Tuesday.

Bose, who previously pressed charges leading to Kumar's arrest, claimed in a video that he was attacked and verbally abused by Kannada-speaking individuals in Bengaluru. Contrarily, videos purportedly show Bose engaging physically with Kumar, stirring disturbance in public, with attempts from his wife to de-escalate the situation.

The incident reportedly occurred on Bose's way to the airport with his wife, also an IAF officer. DCP Devaraj D stated that both parties inflicted physical harm on each other. Analysis from CCTV and bystander videos indicates the conflict could have been averted. Investigations continue as both sides seek justice amidst mounting tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

