Air Force Clash: Road Rage Turns into Legal Battle

An FIR has been filed against Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose following a counter-complaint from Vikas Kumar, a call center employee. This development in a road rage incident brings to light allegations from both parties involved, culminating in legal action, police revealed on Tuesday.

Bose, who previously pressed charges leading to Kumar's arrest, claimed in a video that he was attacked and verbally abused by Kannada-speaking individuals in Bengaluru. Contrarily, videos purportedly show Bose engaging physically with Kumar, stirring disturbance in public, with attempts from his wife to de-escalate the situation.

The incident reportedly occurred on Bose's way to the airport with his wife, also an IAF officer. DCP Devaraj D stated that both parties inflicted physical harm on each other. Analysis from CCTV and bystander videos indicates the conflict could have been averted. Investigations continue as both sides seek justice amidst mounting tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)