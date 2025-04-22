Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: The Dynamic China-Indonesia Relationship

The interview with Dr. Dino Patti Djalal explores the robust diplomatic relationship between China and Indonesia and its impact on regional stability. It highlights the history and future prospects of China-Indonesia relations, the importance of the Bandung Spirit, and Indonesia's evolving role in the BRICS association, while discussing the South China Sea Code of Conduct negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a pivotal dialogue about regional diplomacy, Dr. Dino Patti Djalal outlines the sustained significance of China-Indonesia relations. On the 75th anniversary of these ties and the Bandung Conference's 70th, Dr. Djalal reflects on the geopolitical landscape and the enduring importance of the Bandung Spirit in contemporary international affairs.

At the forefront of fostering ASEAN-China connections, Dr. Djalal leads initiatives like the FPCI China Forum, advocating for mutual understanding and collaboration. As China remains Indonesia's strategic partner, the comprehensive partnership continues to grow, driven by high levels of trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

Dr. Djalal also emphasizes the role of Indonesia within BRICS as an avenue for advancing South-South cooperation. He expresses optimism for achieving a finalized Code of Conduct in the South China Sea by 2026, underscoring the role of dialogue and mutual trust in maintaining regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

