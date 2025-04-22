Delhi High Court Slams Ramdev's 'Sharbat Jihad' Remark on Rooh Afza

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday strongly criticized Yoga guru Ramdev for his comments labeling Hamdard's popular beverage, Rooh Afza, as part of a 'sharbat jihad'. The court described these remarks as shocking and indefensible, expressing concern over the implications of such statements.

Justice Amit Bansal, addressing the plea by Hamdard National Foundation against Ramdev's Patanjali Foods Ltd, emphasized the seriousness of the comments. The court was informed that Ramdev had claimed proceeds from Rooh Afza sales were allegedly funding madrasas and mosques, an assertion that Hamdard argues incites communal tension.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, on behalf of Hamdard, argued that this case transcends mere product disparagement, entering the realm of hate speech and potential communal division. With the absence of Ramdev's counsel for arguments, the court decided to revisit the matter at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)