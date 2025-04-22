Left Menu

Delhi High Court Slams Ramdev's 'Sharbat Jihad' Remark on Rooh Afza

The Delhi High Court condemned Yoga guru Ramdev's 'sharbat jihad' remarks against Rooh Afza, noting the comments as indefensible. The court heard the plea by Hamdard National Foundation India against Patanjali Foods Ltd. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi highlighted the communal tension such remarks could incite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:34 IST
Delhi High Court Slams Ramdev's 'Sharbat Jihad' Remark on Rooh Afza
Ramdev
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday strongly criticized Yoga guru Ramdev for his comments labeling Hamdard's popular beverage, Rooh Afza, as part of a 'sharbat jihad'. The court described these remarks as shocking and indefensible, expressing concern over the implications of such statements.

Justice Amit Bansal, addressing the plea by Hamdard National Foundation against Ramdev's Patanjali Foods Ltd, emphasized the seriousness of the comments. The court was informed that Ramdev had claimed proceeds from Rooh Afza sales were allegedly funding madrasas and mosques, an assertion that Hamdard argues incites communal tension.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, on behalf of Hamdard, argued that this case transcends mere product disparagement, entering the realm of hate speech and potential communal division. With the absence of Ramdev's counsel for arguments, the court decided to revisit the matter at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025