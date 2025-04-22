Left Menu

Mystery Shrouds Businessman's Double Murder in Thiruvathukkal

A businessman and his wife were found murdered in their home in Thiruvathukkal, sparking a police investigation. The couple was discovered by their maid, and authorities suspect personal motives may be involved. A special team has been commissioned to probe the case further.

Updated: 22-04-2025 12:35 IST
  India

The quiet district of Thiruvathukkal was shaken on Tuesday as a businessman and his wife were discovered murdered in their residence, police sources confirmed.

The horrifying discovery was made by the couple's maid who arrived for daily chores and noticed something amiss after the usual entryway was locked, prompting her to check inside through the front door.

Kottayam Superintendent of Police Shahul Hameed has affirmed that early signs point to personal rivalry as the motivation behind the gruesome crime, ruling out theft as a motive. A dedicated investigation team is on the case to unravel the mystery surrounding this chilling double murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

