Teachers Demand Justice: Protests Escalate in Aftermath of Recruitment Scandal

Thousands of teachers in West Bengal have ramped up their protests after their appointments were annulled by a Supreme Court ruling citing corruption in the 2016 recruitment drive. The teachers, part of nearly 26,000 affected educational staff, gathered outside the WBSSC headquarters demanding justice.

The protesters, numbering over 2,000, are demanding the release of a list distinguishing meritorious candidates from those allegedly appointed through bribes. They vow to continue their protest until transparency is restored in the recruitment process.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu has promised the publication of the list, but the delay has further fueled the unrest. The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has also announced solidarity with the affected teachers, amplifying calls for justice.

