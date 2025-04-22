Teachers Demand Justice: Protests Escalate in Aftermath of Recruitment Scandal
Thousands of teachers in West Bengal have intensified protests after a Supreme Court verdict annulled their appointments. The dissent, fueled by allegations of corruption in the 2016 recruitment process, continues outside the School Service Commission headquarters as teachers seek transparency and justice in employment practices.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of teachers in West Bengal have ramped up their protests after their appointments were annulled by a Supreme Court ruling citing corruption in the 2016 recruitment drive. The teachers, part of nearly 26,000 affected educational staff, gathered outside the WBSSC headquarters demanding justice.
The protesters, numbering over 2,000, are demanding the release of a list distinguishing meritorious candidates from those allegedly appointed through bribes. They vow to continue their protest until transparency is restored in the recruitment process.
State Education Minister Bratya Basu has promised the publication of the list, but the delay has further fueled the unrest. The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has also announced solidarity with the affected teachers, amplifying calls for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act
Supreme Court Concludes NTA Reform Case with Center's Assurance
Job Crisis Intensifies: West Bengal's Education Sector Turmoil
Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Bengal Government After Supreme Court Upholds Staff Dismissal
AICTE's Multilingual Textbook Initiative: Engineering Education for All by 2026