Senior Officer Arrested for Harassment of Actress: A Political Scandal Unfolds

The Andhra Pradesh CID Police has taken into custody suspended senior officer PSR Anjaneyulu, a former intelligence chief from Hyderabad. His arrest stems from allegations regarding his involvement in the harassment of Mumbai-based actress and model, Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani.

Anjaneyulu, along with two other suspended IPS officers, Vishal Gunni and Kanthi Ratan Tata, allegedly executed a hasty arrest of Jethwani without proper investigation during the YSRCP regime led by Jagan Reddy. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has claimed these officers orchestrated the harassment under direct orders from the former Chief Minister.

According to the TDP, the YSRCP government employed its full resources to suppress Jethwani. In contrast, the current administration asserts it is now delivering justice. This arrest follows earlier actions against YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar, shining a light on potential abuses of power and political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)