Suspended IPS Officer's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CID Police have arrested PSR Anjaneyulu, a suspended senior police officer and former intelligence chief, in Hyderabad. Anjaneyulu is accused of harassing Mumbai-based actress-model Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani. His arrest is part of a broader investigation into alleged misconduct by police officers during the YSRCP administration.

The case involves two other suspended IPS officers, Vishal Gunni and Kanthi Ratan Tata, who are also accused of improper conduct in connection to the case filed against Jethwani. While top police officials have not commented on the arrest, the ruling TDP has confirmed it, emphasizing justice for the victim.

TDP has criticized the previous YSRCP government, alleging it used its power to target Jethwani, while the current administration seeks to rectify these wrongs. The arrest of YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar in relation to this case underscores the ongoing political tensions surrounding the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)