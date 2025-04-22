Left Menu

Suspended IPS Officer's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

PSR Anjaneyulu, a suspended senior police officer, has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh CID Police for allegedly harassing actress-model Kadambari Jethwani. Anjaneyulu, along with two other officers, faces allegations of misconduct during the erstwhile YSRCP regime. The case has stirred political tensions between YSRCP and TDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:28 IST
Suspended IPS Officer's Arrest Sparks Controversy in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh CID Police have arrested PSR Anjaneyulu, a suspended senior police officer and former intelligence chief, in Hyderabad. Anjaneyulu is accused of harassing Mumbai-based actress-model Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani. His arrest is part of a broader investigation into alleged misconduct by police officers during the YSRCP administration.

The case involves two other suspended IPS officers, Vishal Gunni and Kanthi Ratan Tata, who are also accused of improper conduct in connection to the case filed against Jethwani. While top police officials have not commented on the arrest, the ruling TDP has confirmed it, emphasizing justice for the victim.

TDP has criticized the previous YSRCP government, alleging it used its power to target Jethwani, while the current administration seeks to rectify these wrongs. The arrest of YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar in relation to this case underscores the ongoing political tensions surrounding the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025