YSRCP Leader Alleges Massive Scam in Medical College Privatization

YSRCP leader G Amarnath accuses the NDA coalition government of a large-scale scam involving the privatization of government medical colleges through the PPP model, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The opposition claims this jeopardizes public healthcare and incurs significant public debt.

Updated: 17-12-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:40 IST
YSRCP Leader Alleges Massive Scam in Medical College Privatization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader G Amarnath has leveled serious accusations against the NDA coalition government, claiming a 'massive scam' in the privatization of government medical colleges under the guise of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Speaking at a press conference, Amarnath criticized the government for allegedly 'plundering public assets' while ignoring public sentiment.

He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of recklessly handing over government medical colleges, hospitals, and public land to private entities, compromising public healthcare. Amarnath highlighted the previous YSRCP government's achievements, noting 17 approvals for medical colleges, with seven completed and operational by 2024.

Amarnath warned that the TDP-led NDA government's decision jeopardizes public healthcare, with alleged kickbacks involved, and vowed to initiate a probe if YSRCP returns to power. Meanwhile, Naidu defended the PPP model, arguing it promises better service delivery while maintaining colleges as government institutions.

