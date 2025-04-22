Health CS Duale Warns KMPDC: No Tolerance for Unqualified Medical Facilities

In a decisive move to safeguard the integrity of Kenya's healthcare system, Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has delivered a resolute warning to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) regarding the licensing of medical facilities and professionals. During his inaugural visit to the Council's headquarters in Nairobi, CS Duale made it clear that the Ministry of Health will not tolerate the accreditation of unqualified, non-compliant medical institutions or practitioners, warning that any malpractice by compliance or registration officers will result in disciplinary action.

“It will not be business as usual,” Duale declared firmly, sending a strong message that reforms in medical regulation and enforcement are now a top government priority.

Upholding the 2023 Social Health Insurance Act

CS Duale emphasized that the KMPDC must operate within the framework laid out in Section 33(2) of the 2023 Social Health Insurance Act, which mandates strict adherence to integrity, transparency, and equitable service delivery in health. He highlighted that the Council holds a crucial responsibility in ensuring all citizens—regardless of age, location, or economic status—have access to safe and quality healthcare services delivered by qualified medical professionals.

He urged the Council to demonstrate a renewed commitment to its regulatory mandate and to align its operations with national goals of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). “Let your operations reflect integrity, transparency, and service to the public,” Duale stated, calling for improved responsiveness, teamwork, and efficient management of public resources.

Ministry’s Support for Strengthening KMPDC

Hon. Duale reassured the Council of full ministerial support to enhance its operational efficiency. He pledged legislative reforms, increased funding, and strengthened coordination between national and county governments, as well as closer collaboration with professional health bodies.

The CS also took the opportunity to update the Council on ongoing developments at the Ministry’s Digital Health Agency. He noted that the agency plays a critical role in identifying and cracking down on illegal and underqualified practitioners—a crucial initiative aimed at protecting the public from unsafe medical practices and substandard healthcare.

“We are leveraging technology to detect and deal with rogue elements in the system. Digital health solutions are key to ensuring accountability and patient safety,” he added.

Emphasis on Professional Standards and Evaluation

Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga echoed the CS’s sentiments, emphasizing the urgent need to establish a clear competency framework and a rigorous professional practice evaluation system. Such measures, he said, would help raise the standard of medical care in the country and ensure consistent, high-quality service delivery across all healthcare institutions.

Dr. Oluga stressed that the implementation of a robust evaluation framework is essential for identifying gaps in medical training and practice, thereby fostering continuous professional development and accountability.

High-Level Representation at the Meeting

Also present at the meeting were key stakeholders in the health sector, including Public Health Principal Secretary Ms. Mary Muthoni and Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth. The KMPDC was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Kariuki and Chairman Prof. Stanley Khainga. Other senior officials from both the Ministry and the Council were in attendance, underscoring the importance of the meeting in setting the tone for a new era of health regulation and oversight.

A New Dawn for Medical Regulation in Kenya

CS Duale’s address marks a turning point in Kenya’s healthcare governance. With the backing of top health officials and a clear mandate for reform, the Ministry is poised to overhaul regulatory systems, crack down on malpractice, and ensure that medical care in Kenya meets the highest standards. The onus now lies on the KMPDC and affiliated bodies to rise to the occasion, safeguard public trust, and deliver on their crucial role in transforming healthcare in Kenya.