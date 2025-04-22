Power Struggle: Vice-President's Challenge to Judiciary Sparks Debate

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has stirred controversy by questioning a recent Supreme Court ruling that mandates the President must decide on bills within a three-month period. Dhankhar stressed that the Parliament reigns supreme, and voiced concerns over the judiciary assuming a role akin to a 'super Parliament.'

Speaking at a Delhi University event, Dhankhar emphasized that every statement made by a constitutional authority is motivated by the nation's supreme interest. He refuted claims suggesting that constitutional offices are merely ceremonial, urging citizens to actively participate in democracy's growth.

His remarks drew criticism for challenging the judiciary's authority, with some labeling his stance as unconstitutional. In response to Dhankhar, Justice B R Gavai highlighted the judiciary's role in upholding constitutional values, urging the government to take responsibility for online content regulation.

