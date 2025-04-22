Bangladesh Refutes India's Allegations Amid Controversial Killing

In a sharp rebuttal, Bangladesh has denied New Delhi's claims that the recent killing of a Hindu leader is part of a wider pattern of minority persecution. This denial follows the discovery of the body of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu community leader, in the Dinajpur district.

The disappearance and subsequent death of the 58-year-old leader prompted his family to allege abduction and murder, with accusations pointing toward individuals familiar with Roy. Bangladesh's interim government has refuted allegations of state-sponsored discrimination.

Indian authorities have decried the situation, urging Bangladesh to protect its minorities. Meanwhile, Bangladesh continues an investigation into the unfortunate event and has sought patience from the international community until the complete autopsy results are revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)