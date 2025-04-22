Karnataka CM Urges Legal Action in Road Rage Incident Involving IAF Officer

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed police officials to take decisive action following a road rage incident involving Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and call centre employee Vikas Kumar. The altercation intensified with Bose's derogatory remarks about Karnataka and its people on social media, prompting the CM's firm response.

Despite both parties filing police complaints, Siddaramaiah emphasized that action would be taken regardless of status. CCTV footage later contradicted the initial allegations, showing Bose assaulting Kumar, further complicating the narrative and intensifying public scrutiny.

The incident has sparked widespread debate, prompting Siddaramaiah to call for peace and uphold Karnataka's tradition of inclusivity. Urging media responsibility, he emphasized the state's commitment to justice, instructing necessary legal action against all involved, aiming to preserve Karnataka's integrity and uphold legal justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)