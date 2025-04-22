George Kurian Inaugurates Intensive Orientation for Haj 2025 Deputationists

In a significant step towards ensuring the smooth and efficient execution of Haj 2025, Shri George Kurian, the Hon’ble Minister of State for Minority Affairs, inaugurated a comprehensive two-day orientation-cum-training program for selected Haj deputationists on April 22. The event, being held over April 22–23, is a part of the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ concerted efforts to prepare administrative and medical teams for one of the world’s largest annual religious congregations.

The inauguration ceremony was held in New Delhi, where Shri Kurian addressed the gathering of officials and conveyed the immense importance of their upcoming responsibilities. He emphasized the need for dedication, empathy, and professionalism from the deputed personnel, who will be representing India during the sacred pilgrimage.

Joining the Minister at the inauguration were Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, and Shri C.P.S. Bakshi, Joint Secretary (Haj). Both senior officials warmly welcomed the deputationists and acknowledged their crucial role in making Haj 2025 a successful, safe, and spiritually fulfilling experience for thousands of Indian pilgrims. They highlighted the ministry’s focus on capacity building and sensitization as key tools for delivering quality services in Saudi Arabia during the Haj.

A total of 620 deputationists have been selected through a meticulous process to participate in this mission of service. These include both administrative staff and medical personnel such as doctors, paramedics, and support staff who will be stationed at various locations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support Indian pilgrims.

The training program is designed to provide these deputationists with detailed briefings on their roles, responsibilities, and expected conduct. It includes modules on logistical coordination, medical preparedness, emergency response, cultural sensitivity, and inter-agency collaboration. Language skills, first-aid techniques, hygiene protocols, and digital tools to be used during the pilgrimage are also being covered extensively.

Officials from the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and representatives from the Haj Committee of India are also contributing to the sessions to offer first-hand insights into ground-level operations. This holistic orientation seeks to strengthen the deputationists’ understanding of on-site challenges and best practices adopted in previous years.

This initiative forms a vital part of India’s broader Haj preparation plan, which aims to enhance the experience for pilgrims through better coordination, technology use, and human resource empowerment. With the enthusiastic participation of the deputationists and continued support from the Ministry, Haj 2025 is expected to set new benchmarks in service delivery and pilgrim care.

The orientation underscores India’s commitment to the welfare of its pilgrims and reflects the nation’s proactive approach in maintaining the sanctity and smooth conduct of this spiritual journey.