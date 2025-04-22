Left Menu

Naidu's Strategic Delhi Meetings: High Court, Polavaram & Economic Expansion in Focus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union ministers to discuss the Polavaram project, a high court bench in Kurnool, and industrial development. Meetings with Shah, Patil, Meghwal, and Goyal were held to address key issues crucial for state expansion and infrastructure plans, focusing on a mega city and airport developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:37 IST
Naidu's Strategic Delhi Meetings: High Court, Polavaram & Economic Expansion in Focus
In a decisive move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in a series of high-stakes meetings with several Union ministers in Delhi, aiming to tackle pressing state issues such as the Polavaram irrigation project and the establishment of a high court bench in Kurnool.

Naidu, fresh from a European holiday marking his 75th birthday, held separate discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Key topics included resolving technicalities surrounding the Polavaram project and addressing legal backlogs by advocating for a permanent high court bench.

In addition to judicial matters, Naidu emphasized industrial expansion in Andhra Pradesh, urging Minister Goyal to prioritize the development of industrial corridors as part of Amaravati's transformation into a mega city. These strategic meetings highlight Naidu's comprehensive vision to integrate several cities and develop crucial infrastructure, including an international airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

