Advanced PV Module Lab Inaugurated at NISE: Paving Way for Solar Excellence

In a significant stride towards enhancing India’s renewable energy infrastructure, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, inaugurated a state-of-the-art PV Module Testing and Calibration Laboratory at the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), situated at Gwal Pahari, Bandhwari, Haryana. This facility is poised to play a critical role in setting international benchmarks in solar research and development, advanced testing, high-end training, and progressive policy development.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Minister Joshi emphasized the strategic importance of the facility in propelling India towards self-reliance in solar technologies. He described the lab as a bold manifestation of the government’s commitment to innovation and global leadership in the solar energy sector. This milestone, he noted, symbolizes a pivotal move towards transforming India into a global hub for solar manufacturing and technological excellence.

Unprecedented Capabilities for Testing and Certification

The newly inaugurated lab is fully equipped to provide a wide array of services including testing, calibration, and certification, particularly for photovoltaic (PV) modules and emerging solar technologies that currently lack standardized testing protocols. This capacity ensures that Indian-made solar components can meet the highest global quality benchmarks.

Aligning with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and supporting the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the lab is expected to significantly bolster domestic manufacturing by ensuring reliability, durability, and performance of PV modules. As domestic manufacturers scale up production of larger and more efficient modules, this facility will act as a critical enabler for quality assurance.

NISE as a Nexus for Training and Skill Development

Minister Joshi lauded NISE for its longstanding role as a national training epicenter for solar professionals, government officials, and international stakeholders. He highlighted that over 55,000 “Suryamitras” (solar technicians) have been trained through the institute’s initiatives, contributing directly to India’s grassroots energy transformation.

Additionally, the Minister appreciated NISE’s humanitarian and agricultural outreach, particularly the deployment of more than 300 solar-powered air dryer-cum-space heating systems in Leh. These systems are enabling local farmers to dry apricots and other produce efficiently, boosting agricultural productivity and livelihood in challenging climates.

Staggering Growth in Renewable Energy

Reflecting on India’s renewable energy journey, Shri Joshi praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, under whom the nation has witnessed phenomenal growth in solar capacity. From just 2.82 GW in 2014, India’s installed solar capacity has surged to over 106 GW—a staggering growth exceeding 3700%.

Solar module manufacturing capacity has similarly expanded from a modest 2 GW in 2014 to an impressive 80 GW today, with an ambitious target of 150 GW by 2030. In wind energy, India has crossed the 50 GW mark, reinforcing its commitment to diversifying renewable energy sources.

Looking ahead, the Minister reaffirmed India’s target of reaching 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, with solar energy expected to contribute 292 GW. This ambition is central to India’s climate commitments and sustainable development agenda.

Driving Future Technologies and Innovations

Minister Joshi encouraged NISE to become a beacon of solar innovation and R&D, pushing boundaries with emerging technologies. He praised ongoing work in advanced solar technologies such as Perovskite Solar Cells and Bifacial Panels—both of which promise higher efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

He urged the institute to explore scalable innovations including AI-driven Solar Power Forecasting, Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), and Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations. These next-generation solutions align closely with the Prime Minister’s vision for integrating sustainability into all aspects of India’s growth, including green mobility and smart infrastructure.

Enhancing Global Solar Cooperation

In conjunction with the inauguration, Shri Joshi chaired a key review meeting on the progress of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). He was joined by MNRE Secretary Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, ISA Director General Shri Ashish Khanna, and other senior officials. The discussion centered on deepening international partnerships, fostering knowledge exchange, and scaling global solar adoption.

Joshi emphasized that collaborative R&D, joint ventures, and capacity building will be instrumental in achieving universal solar access, particularly for emerging and underserved economies.

Commemorating Earth Day with a Green Commitment

In a symbolic gesture to mark World Earth Day, Shri Joshi participated in the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation drive at NISE. He planted a sapling to honor maternal bonds and environmental responsibility, echoing Prime Minister Modi’s heartfelt call to blend emotional and ecological stewardship. The Minister described this initiative as a tribute to motherhood and a commitment to nurturing a greener planet.

A Bright Horizon for Solar India

The inauguration of the PV Module Testing and Calibration Lab marks a turning point in India’s renewable energy journey. As India marches confidently toward its 2030 clean energy targets, this facility will play a foundational role in ensuring technical excellence, global competitiveness, and environmental integrity. Under the stewardship of visionary leadership and with institutions like NISE at the helm, India is not just witnessing a renewable energy revolution—it is leading one.