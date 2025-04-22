Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Terror Attack That Strikes Tourism at its Heart

In a shocking act of violence, a terror attack in the tourist region of Pahalgam has left at least 12 tourists injured, drawing widespread condemnation from leaders across Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his outrage over the attack, describing it as cowardly, and promised swift action to bring those responsible to justice. He has mobilized the police and army to conduct search operations, ensuring that the injured receive immediate medical attention.

The incident has raised alarms about security in the region, with leaders calling for thorough investigations and enhanced measures to safeguard against future such attacks that aim to destabilize the tourism-dependent local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)