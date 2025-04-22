Myanmar Military Extends Ceasefire Amid Earthquake Recovery Efforts

The ruling military of Myanmar has declared an extension of a temporary ceasefire in its ongoing conflict with rebel factions. This extension is effective until April 30, aiming to accelerate relief and rebuilding efforts in areas battered by a recent earthquake, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The devastating earthquake, which hit last month, has intensified the need for coordinated efforts in providing essential aid and rebuilding infrastructure. The ceasefire extension is seen as a strategic move to allow unhindered access to quake-affected regions, enabling both national and international relief teams to operate more effectively.

While the truce is primarily focused on humanitarian grounds, the prolonged conflict between the Myanmar military and rebels presents significant challenges in implementing recovery plans. The extension gives a window of opportunity to address immediate relief needs while navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

