India’s Innovation Era Takes Center Stage at Hyderabad Startup Conclave

In a powerful address that signaled a new era for Indian innovation, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, called for dismantling silos and fostering greater synergy between scientific research, industry, investors, and the public. Speaking at the high-profile Startup Conclave in Hyderabad—jointly organized by CSIR-IICT, CSIR-CCMB, and CSIR-NGRI—the Minister emphasized the importance of inclusive and collaborative innovation as the bedrock of a sustainable startup ecosystem.

Breaking Barriers: Uniting Science, Governance, and Society

Dr. Singh lauded the unique collaborative effort by the three premier CSIR labs in Hyderabad, hailing it as a “rare and exemplary integration of science and governance under one roof.” He stated that this approach was a living embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” participation in innovation-driven development.

Highlighting India’s transition to a globally competitive innovation hub, the Minister reiterated that this is the country’s "moment in science" and the time is ripe to break institutional silos. “If science remains confined behind gates, how do we expect public understanding or industry participation?” he asked.

Science Beyond the Lab: Inviting the Public In

In a heartfelt anecdote, Dr. Singh recounted how villagers once misunderstood CSIR’s work due to lack of outreach, mistaking advanced labs for places where frogs were dissected. He stressed the need for greater transparency and involvement of local communities in research institutions, particularly in areas like agriculture. “Invite farmers into the labs. Let them see the technology and how it can empower them,” he said.

This openness, he asserted, is critical to changing the outdated image of government labs and aligning scientific discovery with grassroots needs.

Industry as a Co-Investor, Not Just a Consumer

Dr. Singh made a strong case for early and deep involvement of industry in research initiatives. Citing the success of the CSIR Aroma Mission, he highlighted how over 3,000 youth, many without college degrees, have turned into successful entrepreneurs with annual incomes reaching ₹60 lakh. “This is transformation at its core—a confluence of science, income, and dignity,” he noted.

He proposed a new model of demand-driven innovation, where the industry takes part in mapping needs and co-invests from the outset. “If an investor puts in ₹20 on day one, they will ensure your startup does not fail. Let’s make industry a co-creator of innovation,” he said.

Biotech Boom: From 50 to Over 10,000 Startups

Reflecting on India’s meteoric rise in biotechnology, Dr. Singh revealed that the number of biotech startups has surged from just 50 in 2014 to over 10,000 today. In terms of valuation, the sector has grown from $10 billion to nearly $170 billion in less than a decade. “This is not mere progress—it is a revolution,” he declared.

He credited government-backed initiatives like the Bio-E3 policy, the National Biotech Strategy, and the recently launched National Quantum Mission for creating an enabling ecosystem that nurtures scientific entrepreneurship.

Breaking Down Silos: Monthly Joint Meetings for Integration

In a candid disclosure, Dr. Singh spoke of internal compartmentalization within the CSIR system and even within the Ministry of Science and Technology itself. To address this, he now chairs monthly joint meetings of all science departments—including Atomic Energy, Space, and Biotechnology—to align overlapping initiatives.

“How can we compete with the world if departments working on similar goals are unaware of each other’s efforts?” he asked.

Towards Transparency: Opening Up the Nuclear Sector

In a bold departure from the traditional veil of secrecy around India’s nuclear sector, the Minister announced the government’s intent to open it up to greater collaboration. “We live in a world where Google knows everything about us. Then why should we hide our innovations from collaborators under the pretext of confidentiality?” he asked.

He reiterated the need for balancing national interest with the imperatives of global collaboration and innovation partnerships.

Budgets Increased, But Self-Reliance Is Key

While acknowledging that the government has increased funding significantly—with CSIR and DSIR budgets having seen a 230% rise since 2014—Dr. Singh emphasized that long-term sustainability depends on self-sufficiency and strong public-private collaboration.

“You can start a startup with funding. But sustaining it requires societal and economic security that matches the aspirations of our young innovators,” he stressed.

Hyderabad: A Beacon of Science-Led Growth

Concluding his speech, Dr. Singh praised Hyderabad’s unique blend of scientific legacy, industrial strength, and startup dynamism. He called the city a natural leader in India’s science-led development narrative.

“This is not about Hyderabad alone. It’s about India stepping out of the shadows and leading the world in innovation. From a nation of followers, we are becoming a nation of pioneers,” he said.

India’s Innovation Trajectory: Global Recognition

The conclave came against the backdrop of India’s remarkable rise in the Global Innovation Index, climbing from rank 81 to 39 within a decade. This transformation is a testament to the government’s sustained push toward democratizing science, empowering youth, and fostering an innovation-driven economy.

With a strong endorsement for dismantling silos, integrating stakeholders, and making science accessible, Dr. Jitendra Singh’s address charted a bold path for India’s future—one that is powered by knowledge, fueled by enterprise, and guided by inclusivity.