Karnataka High Court Reserves Decision on Bail for Actress in Gold Smuggling Case

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday postponed its ruling on the bail requests submitted by Kannada actress Ranya Rao, also known as Harshavardhini Ranya, and co-accused Tarun Konduru Raju in a high-profile gold smuggling case. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty reserved judgment after hearing comprehensive arguments from both defense and prosecution.

The case follows a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) operation at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, where gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Rao. Further investigations at her residence uncovered additional gold and cash. Both Rao and Raju face multiple charges under the Customs Act, including illegal import and smuggling-related offenses.

Defense counsel has challenged the DRI's adherence to legal procedures, citing irregularities during the search. The DRI asserts the operation is part of a larger smuggling racket, involving over 100 kg of gold. The court's verdict on bail is awaited, with significant implications for the accused and the broader smuggling investigation.

