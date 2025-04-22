Left Menu

A Remarkable Journey: Two Women's Path to Civil Services Success

IRS officer Malavika G Nair, despite personal challenges, achieved a high rank of 45 in her sixth attempt at the Civil Services Exam, enabling her to become an IAS officer. Fellow contestant Nandana J P, in only her second attempt, secured the 47th rank, both highlighting female excellence from Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:42 IST
A Remarkable Journey: Two Women's Path to Civil Services Success
  • Country:
  • India

Malavika G Nair, an IRS officer from the 2020 batch, impressively climbed the Civil Services Exam ranks to 45 in her sixth and final attempt, despite the challenges of new motherhood. This accomplishment paves her path to becoming an IAS officer.

Originally from Chengannur, Alappuzha, Nair successfully managed her preparations and the exam just two weeks postpartum, with immense support from her family and her husband. She remarked that her family, particularly her husband, an IPS officer in training, greatly assisted her during the interview process.

Nandana J P, another distinguished candidate from Kerala, achieved 47th in her second attempt, a remarkable feat she hadn't anticipated. Graduating in 2022 from Mar Ivanios College and joining a coaching institute, her persistence was key to her success. Both women's achievements underscore significant female representation in the top 100 ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025