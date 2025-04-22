A Remarkable Journey: Two Women's Path to Civil Services Success

Malavika G Nair, an IRS officer from the 2020 batch, impressively climbed the Civil Services Exam ranks to 45 in her sixth and final attempt, despite the challenges of new motherhood. This accomplishment paves her path to becoming an IAS officer.

Originally from Chengannur, Alappuzha, Nair successfully managed her preparations and the exam just two weeks postpartum, with immense support from her family and her husband. She remarked that her family, particularly her husband, an IPS officer in training, greatly assisted her during the interview process.

Nandana J P, another distinguished candidate from Kerala, achieved 47th in her second attempt, a remarkable feat she hadn't anticipated. Graduating in 2022 from Mar Ivanios College and joining a coaching institute, her persistence was key to her success. Both women's achievements underscore significant female representation in the top 100 ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)