China & UK Unite Against Global Bullying

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy the shared responsibility of China and Britain to combat unilateral actions disrupting the international order. Emphasizing cooperation, Wang expressed China's readiness to collaborate with Britain to overcome any distractions and uphold multilateral trading systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:42 IST
  • China

In a recent phone conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the duty China and Britain share in maintaining the international order amid widespread unilateral actions. Addressing British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Wang highlighted the necessity of collaboration.

Wang Yi, in his dialogue, reiterated China's commitment to working alongside Britain to 'eliminate all distractions' impeding progress. This step is seen as crucial for reinforcing the multilateral trading systems both nations value.

The statement from China's foreign ministry sets a tone of diplomatic unity, stressing that cooperation is essential for defending the established global trading framework against unilateral disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

