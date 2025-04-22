Legal Fraternity Condemns BJP MP's Attack on Judiciary
Two legal bodies, SCBA and SCAORA, have condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks against the Supreme Court and CJI Sanjiv Khanna. They deem his comments defamatory and potentially contemptuous, urging legal action to maintain judiciary dignity. Dubey's statements provoke calls for restraint from public figures.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) have publicly condemned comments made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. His remarks criticising both the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna have been labelled as defamatory and contemptuous by these legal bodies.
According to a resolution passed by the SCBA, Dubey's statement suggesting that the Chief Justice is responsible for civil unrest in the country is 'actionable' and 'intemperate'. The SCBA insists this rhetoric undermines the judiciary's authority, setting a dangerous precedent that jeopardizes public trust in the rule of law.
SCAORA echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of respectful discourse and urging politicians to uphold constitutional values. Calls have been made for the Attorney General to reconsider Dubey's derogatory remarks, with potential legal action being explored to preserve the dignity of the judicial system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SCBA
- SCAORA
- BJP MP
- Nishikant Dubey
- CJI
- Supreme Court
- Chief Justice
- defamation
- contempt
- judiciary
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act
Pleas against Waqf law: CJI Sanjiv Khanna assures senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, others that he will take decision on listing of petitions.
Supreme Court Concludes NTA Reform Case with Center's Assurance
Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes Bengal Government After Supreme Court Upholds Staff Dismissal
Supreme Court Collegium Transfers High Court Judge to Kerala