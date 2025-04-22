Legal Fraternity Condemns BJP MP's Attack on Judiciary

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) have publicly condemned comments made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. His remarks criticising both the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna have been labelled as defamatory and contemptuous by these legal bodies.

According to a resolution passed by the SCBA, Dubey's statement suggesting that the Chief Justice is responsible for civil unrest in the country is 'actionable' and 'intemperate'. The SCBA insists this rhetoric undermines the judiciary's authority, setting a dangerous precedent that jeopardizes public trust in the rule of law.

SCAORA echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of respectful discourse and urging politicians to uphold constitutional values. Calls have been made for the Attorney General to reconsider Dubey's derogatory remarks, with potential legal action being explored to preserve the dignity of the judicial system.

