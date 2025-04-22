Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Nashik Over Demolition of Historic Dargah

Husain Dalwai, former Congress MP, was detained by police before reaching a demolition site in Nashik, where the razing of the 350-year-old Satpeer Baba Dargah incited violence. The demolition of the structure, seen as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, resulted in the injury of 21 police officers and was accompanied by 42 arrests.

Updated: 22-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:18 IST
  • India

In Nashik, tensions escalated when former Congress MP Husain Dalwai was taken into preventive custody on Tuesday, ahead of his attempt to visit the site of a demolished religious structure, the Satpeer Baba Dargah.

The demolition, ordered by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, sparked violence on April 16, leaving 21 police personnel injured due to stone-pelting. Subsequently, 42 arrests have been made.

Dalwai, upon release, criticized the decision to remove the 350-year-old dargah, which he described as a symbol of communal harmony, and challenged the police to take action against a local BJP MLA, whom he claimed had orchestrated the dargah's removal for a temple construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

