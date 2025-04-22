Bengaluru Road Rage: Call Centre Employee vs. IAF Officer

A road rage incident in Bengaluru involving an Indian Air Force officer has escalated into a legal battle, with both parties lodged complaints of assault and intimidation. The accused, a call centre employee, alleges harassment affecting his employment, while the officer remains under investigation following counter-allegations.

The altercation reportedly began when Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose claimed he was targeted by Kannada-speaking individuals in a confrontation that turned physical, captured on video. Vikas Kumar, the employee in question, has been released on bail but contends he was unjustly accused and faces job insecurity due to the incident.

Authorities are scrutinizing eyewitness testimonies and video footage to determine the sequence of events. Meanwhile, police have confirmed FIRs against both individuals, with the Indian Air Force pledging cooperation in resolving the case lawfully. Investigations are ongoing as both sides seek justice.

