Speaker Om Birla Inspires Youth at LPU: Calls for Proactive Role in Building Vikshit Bharat 2047

In a stirring address that resonated with thousands of students and educators, Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla passionately called upon India’s youth to embrace their pivotal role in shaping a strong, inclusive, and self-reliant India. Speaking at the Study Grant Awards Ceremony at Lovely Professional University (LPU) under the vibrant theme “One India & One World”, Shri Birla emphasized the crucial contributions of the younger generation to the national and global future.

The event, attended by students from across India and over 50 countries, faculty members, academic leaders, and dignitaries including Shri Ashok Mittal, Member of Parliament, celebrated educational excellence, cross-cultural harmony, and a united vision for the future. The Speaker’s powerful keynote underscored youth empowerment, technological innovation, and national service as key pillars for realizing the ambitious Vision of Vikshit Bharat 2047.

Youth as Catalysts for Change and Innovation

Shri Birla began his address by acknowledging the vibrant and dynamic potential of India’s youth. “India stands at the cusp of a transformational era,” he said, “and the youth are its most valuable resource.” He exhorted the students to actively participate in democracy, research, law-making, innovation, and entrepreneurship, describing these fields as essential engines for growth and leadership.

He noted that Indian youth are excelling globally across sectors — from technology and governance to academia and business innovation. “With resolve, creativity, and a spirit of service,” Shri Birla asserted, “young Indians can elevate the nation’s global standing and create a model for the world to follow.”

The Vikshit Bharat 2047 Vision

Central to the Speaker’s message was the idea of Vikshit Bharat 2047, a forward-looking vision encompassing economic strength, social justice, environmental sustainability, and global leadership. This blueprint, he emphasized, demands not only skilled professionals but also ethical, culturally-rooted, and socially responsible citizens.

“You must carry the torch of progress,” Shri Birla told the students, “but with it, carry our cultural wisdom and moral compass. Let us build a Bharat that leads not only in numbers but in values.”

Blending Tradition with Modernity in Education

Highlighting the role of education in national development, Shri Birla emphasized the importance of a system that balances ancient Indian wisdom with modern technological advancements. He advocated for an education model that nurtures critical thinking, innovation, and ethical grounding.

“Our ancient traditions offer a wealth of knowledge and moral insight. These should form the foundation on which we integrate modern pedagogy and scientific learning,” he said. He added that India’s civilizational ethos must guide the country’s path in the modern era.

LPU: A Microcosm of Unity in Diversity

Shri Birla lauded Lovely Professional University as a beacon of India’s educational transformation and a vibrant symbol of unity in diversity. Commending LPU for fostering an environment where students from every Indian state and over 50 nations learn and grow together, he noted, “This is the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.”

He praised LPU for combining world-class infrastructure and global perspectives with deep Indian values, creating a model institution aligned with national aspirations. Events like “One India, One World,” he said, exemplify the global vision grounded in Indian ethos that the youth must carry forward.

Call for Global Citizenship with an Indian Heart

In his concluding remarks, Shri Birla urged students to think beyond national boundaries. “In today’s interconnected world,” he said, “India’s youth must be global citizens—with Indian hearts. Be proud of your heritage and use it as your strength to contribute to global good.”

He encouraged the graduating class to uphold the values of discipline, determination, and unity, and to remain connected to their roots while striving for excellence in their respective professional journeys.

Closing Words and A Pledge for 2047

Reiterating his optimism for India’s future, Shri Birla left the audience with a powerful vision: “Let us pledge, as we move toward 2047, to create a nation that is not only developed, but also just, inclusive, compassionate, and wise. Let us lead the world with our values, and let every Indian become a contributor to global peace and prosperity.”

The LPU Study Grant Awards event concluded with a collective sense of inspiration and purpose, as students left with renewed commitment to their roles as agents of national and global change. Shri Om Birla’s clarion call to the youth is set to echo across campuses and communities, reinforcing the belief that India’s future lies in the hands of a courageous, creative, and conscientious younger generation.