Left Menu

Prosecutors Resign Amid Pressure in Adams Corruption Case

Three federal prosecutors have resigned in protest after facing pressure to drop corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. They alleged wrongful pressure from the Justice Department to admit to wrongdoing. Their resignation marks a larger exodus of Justice Department attorneys from New York and Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:04 IST
Prosecutors Resign Amid Pressure in Adams Corruption Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, three federal prosecutors resigned in protest this Tuesday, refusing to drop criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The prosecutors claimed wrongful pressure from the Justice Department to admit wrongdoing and signaled their dissent in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The letter expressed their resolve not to confess to wrongdoing where none existed, highlighting the resignation of Celia V. Cohen, Andrew Rohrbach, and Derek Wikstrom. All three attorneys had been placed on administrative leave after rejecting the directive from Blanche's office to dismiss the charges against Mayor Adams.

The resignations add to a growing list of 11 Justice Department attorneys from New York and Washington who have vacated their positions, protesting what they consider unjust pressure. Nicholas Biase, spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, declined to give any comment on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025