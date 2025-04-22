Prosecutors Resign Amid Pressure in Adams Corruption Case

In a dramatic turn of events, three federal prosecutors resigned in protest this Tuesday, refusing to drop criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The prosecutors claimed wrongful pressure from the Justice Department to admit wrongdoing and signaled their dissent in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The letter expressed their resolve not to confess to wrongdoing where none existed, highlighting the resignation of Celia V. Cohen, Andrew Rohrbach, and Derek Wikstrom. All three attorneys had been placed on administrative leave after rejecting the directive from Blanche's office to dismiss the charges against Mayor Adams.

The resignations add to a growing list of 11 Justice Department attorneys from New York and Washington who have vacated their positions, protesting what they consider unjust pressure. Nicholas Biase, spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, declined to give any comment on the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)