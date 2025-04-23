Exam Scandal in Dehradun: Unraveling the CBSE Superintendent Recruitment Fraud

In a recent examination scandal, Dehradun Police have apprehended a young man from Bihar for taking a recruitment test in place of an actual candidate, revealing the extent of an inter-state fraud scheme.

The examination, administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for a Superintendent position at ONGC Kendriya Vidyalaya, was compromised when officials noticed a biometric anomaly. This led to the arrest of Ayush Kumar Pathak, who was taking the exam for Gautam Kumar Paswan.

Further investigation uncovered Pranav Kumar as the mastermind, operating a large-scale scheme helping candidates cheat for substantial sums of money. Although Pathak and Kumar are now in custody, Paswan remains at large, as authorities continue to dismantle this fraudulent network.

(With inputs from agencies.)