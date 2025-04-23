Left Menu

Exam Scandal in Dehradun: Unraveling the CBSE Superintendent Recruitment Fraud

A Bihar youth was arrested for impersonating a candidate in a CBSE exam in Dehradun. The operation was orchestrated by a gang led by Pranav Kumar, who promised financial incentives for clearing the test. CBSE officials identified irregularities during biometric verification, leading to the arrests.

In a recent examination scandal, Dehradun Police have apprehended a young man from Bihar for taking a recruitment test in place of an actual candidate, revealing the extent of an inter-state fraud scheme.

The examination, administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for a Superintendent position at ONGC Kendriya Vidyalaya, was compromised when officials noticed a biometric anomaly. This led to the arrest of Ayush Kumar Pathak, who was taking the exam for Gautam Kumar Paswan.

Further investigation uncovered Pranav Kumar as the mastermind, operating a large-scale scheme helping candidates cheat for substantial sums of money. Although Pathak and Kumar are now in custody, Paswan remains at large, as authorities continue to dismantle this fraudulent network.

