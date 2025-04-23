Left Menu

Ryosei Akazawa's Potential Visit for Tariff Talks

Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa is considering a visit to the United States for a second round of tariff discussions. Initially expected by April 30, it might be postponed to May as a comprehensive package for talks is yet to be compiled.

Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa may travel to the United States for a second round of tariff discussions as early as April 30, according to TV Asahi on Wednesday.

The report, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, indicated that Japan has not yet formulated a comprehensive package to present at the talks. Consequently, Akazawa's visit could be deferred to May.

Both parties initially agreed to aim for a second meeting in April, following earlier discussions this month.

