Ryosei Akazawa's Potential Visit for Tariff Talks

Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa may travel to the United States for a second round of tariff discussions as early as April 30, according to TV Asahi on Wednesday.

The report, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, indicated that Japan has not yet formulated a comprehensive package to present at the talks. Consequently, Akazawa's visit could be deferred to May.

Both parties initially agreed to aim for a second meeting in April, following earlier discussions this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)