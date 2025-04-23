Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Kolkata Families Await Mortal Remains from Kashmir Terror Attack

Family members in Kolkata are grieving and awaiting the return of loved ones' mortal remains after two men, Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari, were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir. Local government officials, including West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, are in touch with the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:26 IST
Kolkata families are in deep mourning as they await the return of the bodies of two men killed in a terror attack near Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists, on Tuesday.

The deceased, Samir Guha from Behala and Bitan Adhikari from Baishnabghata, are among the victims. West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas visited Adhikari's residence on Wednesday to offer support to his family.

Biswas mentioned that arrangements for transporting the bodies back to Kolkata are underway, with postmortem examinations scheduled. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

