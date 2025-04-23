Tragic Loss: Kolkata Families Await Mortal Remains from Kashmir Terror Attack

Kolkata families are in deep mourning as they await the return of the bodies of two men killed in a terror attack near Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists, on Tuesday.

The deceased, Samir Guha from Behala and Bitan Adhikari from Baishnabghata, are among the victims. West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas visited Adhikari's residence on Wednesday to offer support to his family.

Biswas mentioned that arrangements for transporting the bodies back to Kolkata are underway, with postmortem examinations scheduled. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is closely monitoring the situation.

