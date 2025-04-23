China Urges US to Halt Coercive Tactics in Trade Negotiations

The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a strong message to the United States, urging it to abandon threats and coercive tactics if it aims to forge a trade deal. The response was prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on potentially reducing tariffs against China.

Reacting to this, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed concern over what he termed as the U.S.'s strategy of 'extreme pressure' during the negotiation process with China. Guo argued that such an approach is fundamentally flawed and counterproductive to reaching a mutual agreement.

Given the complexities of international trade and political dynamics, China's statement underscores the urgent need for diplomatic equilibrium to ensure constructive dialogue between the two global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)