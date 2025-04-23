Controversial Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Jharkhand

A man has been detained in Jharkhand's Bokaro district following a social media post linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, according to police officials. The post allegedly praised Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Md Naushad, the accused, was apprehended in Millat Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Balidih police station.

The arrest follows a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Baisaran meadows, near Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)