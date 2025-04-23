Controversial Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Jharkhand
Md Naushad was arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly praising Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba in a controversial social media post related to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A man has been detained in Jharkhand's Bokaro district following a social media post linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, according to police officials. The post allegedly praised Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Md Naushad, the accused, was apprehended in Millat Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Balidih police station.
The arrest follows a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Baisaran meadows, near Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navigating Trade Tensions: U.S. and Pakistan Discuss Tariffs and Critical Minerals
Haball: Pioneering Shariah-Compliant Fintech Growth in Pakistan
Binance Founder to Guide Pakistan’s Crypto Future
Pakistan's Mineral Boom: A New Dawn in the Mining Sector
Blast at Punjab BJP leader's house major conspiracy of Pak's ISI, Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti also involved: Police.