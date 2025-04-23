Left Menu

Controversial Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Jharkhand

Md Naushad was arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly praising Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba in a controversial social media post related to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:41 IST
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained in Jharkhand's Bokaro district following a social media post linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, according to police officials. The post allegedly praised Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Md Naushad, the accused, was apprehended in Millat Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Balidih police station.

The arrest follows a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Baisaran meadows, near Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

