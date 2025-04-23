Karnataka CM Acts Fast to Rescue Stranded Kannadigas in Kashmir

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday promptly responded to the crisis involving more than 40 Kannadigas stranded in Kashmir following a terrorist attack. He announced plans to arrange a special flight to ensure their safe return to Karnataka.

The state government confirmed that two people from Karnataka were among those killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam. The CM reached out to the families of the victims to offer condolences and support.

Authorities have swiftly acted by dispatching a team, led by Minister Santosh Lad, to assist on the ground. Helpline numbers have been shared for relatives and acquaintances seeking information, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)