Karnataka CM Acts Fast to Rescue Stranded Kannadigas in Kashmir
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is taking swift measures to safely return more than 40 Kannadigas stranded in Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. He has arranged for a special flight and has sent a team led by Minister Santosh Lad to assist those stuck in the conflict zone.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday promptly responded to the crisis involving more than 40 Kannadigas stranded in Kashmir following a terrorist attack. He announced plans to arrange a special flight to ensure their safe return to Karnataka.
The state government confirmed that two people from Karnataka were among those killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam. The CM reached out to the families of the victims to offer condolences and support.
Authorities have swiftly acted by dispatching a team, led by Minister Santosh Lad, to assist on the ground. Helpline numbers have been shared for relatives and acquaintances seeking information, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Effort to Rescue Cholla: A Coal Power Controversy
Drone Strikes Rock Kyiv: Destruction, Fires, and Rescues
Subway Tunnel Collapse Near Seoul Spurs Rescue Efforts
Thane District: 29 Children Rescued from Unauthorized Hostel Amid Abuse Allegations
Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket, Rescues Minor