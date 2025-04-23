Deals on the Horizon: Russia and U.S. Negotiation Prospects

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, suggested there might be opportunities for Russia and the United States to reach an agreement, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

His comments came amid tensions, leaving it uncertain if they referred to ongoing negotiations over the conflict in Ukraine.

Naryshkin's remarks, while not explicit, hint at a potential diplomatic opening between the two countries, which could signal a change in their strained international relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)