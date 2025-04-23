Deals on the Horizon: Russia and U.S. Negotiation Prospects
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR, indicated potential for U.S.-Russia agreements, as reported by TASS. It remains vague whether these discussions pertain to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but his statement suggests a diplomatic opening between the two nations, signaling a possible shift in international relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, suggested there might be opportunities for Russia and the United States to reach an agreement, according to the state-run TASS news agency.
His comments came amid tensions, leaving it uncertain if they referred to ongoing negotiations over the conflict in Ukraine.
Naryshkin's remarks, while not explicit, hint at a potential diplomatic opening between the two countries, which could signal a change in their strained international relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement