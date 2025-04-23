Court Orders Revised CLAT UG-2025 Results Release

The Delhi High Court has mandated that the Consortium of National Law Universities update and release the revised marksheets for the CLAT UG-2025 within four weeks. This directive comes after the court accepted certain objections raised by candidates.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela reviewed a series of petitions which identified errors in the CLAT UG-2025. A detailed order from the court is still forthcoming.

The Supreme Court had previously consolidated these petitions at the Delhi High Court to ensure uniform resolution of issues concerning question errors in the national law entrance exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)