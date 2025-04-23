SA, Lesotho Reaffirm Regional Unity Amid DRC Crisis at Bi-National Talks

In a show of deepening bilateral cooperation and urgent regional solidarity, South Africa and Lesotho convened the second session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Maseru on Tuesday, addressing a wide range of pressing regional and international issues. The discussions, led by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, focused on the worsening humanitarian and security crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), regional economic integration, and strengthening bilateral infrastructure and migration management.

Tackling the Crisis in the DRC

Minister Lamola opened the session with an impassioned address highlighting the grave situation unfolding in eastern DRC. Citing the displacement of millions and the loss of thousands of lives, Lamola emphasized the urgent need for a coordinated and unified response to the crisis.

“Millions of civilians, particularly women and children, have been displaced, thousands have lost their lives, and critical infrastructure has been destroyed. Calls for a ceasefire and restraint seem to have fallen on deaf ears,” said Lamola.

The deteriorating security situation, which has led to severe humanitarian consequences, served as a rallying call for both South Africa and Lesotho to intensify regional engagement through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other multilateral forums.

Global Uncertainties and the Call for Unity

Beyond the region, Lamola expressed concern over the increasingly unstable global political and economic environment. He warned that shifts in international trade policies—especially from dominant economies—could pose a significant threat to developing nations.

“There is a need for the region, our continent and the Global South to stand together, in unity and solidarity,” he asserted, reinforcing the strategic necessity of South-South cooperation in navigating global challenges.

Progress on Key Bilateral Initiatives

Lamola also used the occasion to revisit significant outcomes from the previous BNC session held two years ago. Chief among these is the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), a critical cross-border initiative aimed at improving water security and driving economic development in both nations.

“This project symbolizes how strategic infrastructure can bind our two nations not only through water flows but through shared prosperity,” he said.

In addition to LHWP, the commission reviewed collaboration on:

Facilitating migration : Both countries are working towards more efficient cross-border movement, particularly for labor and trade.

Law enforcement cooperation : Efforts are being made to boost joint operations to combat transnational crime, including human trafficking and smuggling.

Economic integration: The BNC has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for future Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and enhancing trade facilitation agreements.

Strengthening Historical Bonds

Tuesday’s gathering also provided a moment for reflection on the long-standing relationship between the two countries, rooted in a shared history of struggle against apartheid. The spirit of mutual support and historical solidarity continues to guide their diplomatic and development agenda.

“We are meeting almost two years later, under a difficult and challenging regional and global context,” said Lamola. “But we meet as brothers, committed to a future of equality, respect, and shared progress.”

Forward Momentum and Accountability

Looking ahead, Lamola urged relevant ministries and departments in both countries to provide detailed progress reports on the discussed issues, emphasizing the importance of action and accountability.

“I hope that the relevant Ministries and departments gave the necessary attention to these tasks. In this regard, I am looking forward to receiving progress reports on all these and other issues from our officials,” he said.

The second session of the South Africa–Lesotho Bi-National Commission stands as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared vision between the two nations. As regional challenges mount, particularly in the DRC, the need for unified responses and stronger cooperative mechanisms has never been more evident.

With infrastructure, migration, security, and economic partnerships on the agenda, both governments have pledged to not only uphold but expand their collaboration in ways that promote peace, stability, and inclusive development across southern Africa.