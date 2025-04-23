Correctional Services Launches Skills Programme for Inmates and Crime Victims

In a bold move to bridge the gap between rehabilitation and reintegration, South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is set to officially launch a comprehensive Skills Development Programme this Thursday. The initiative, which targets inmates, parolees, probationers, and even victims of crime, aims to equip beneficiaries with practical and accredited vocational skills that are closely aligned with market needs.

The programme, which will be rolled out in partnership with the Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training College based in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, underscores a shift in focus within the criminal justice system—from mere punitive measures to proactive empowerment and restoration. It is being funded by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA), highlighting the government’s commitment to holistic rehabilitation strategies.

Aims and Objectives

The Skills Development Programme is structured to support two key objectives: enhancing employability and fostering entrepreneurial ambition among individuals who have encountered the criminal justice system, whether as offenders or victims. By doing so, the department hopes to reduce recidivism, promote community healing, and break the cycle of crime.

A total of 100 participants from the greater Johannesburg region have been carefully selected to take part in the programme. These individuals will undergo intensive six-month training sessions in various trades, including plumbing, welding, electrical work, bricklaying, air conditioning, and refrigeration.

According to the DCS, these skills were chosen based on current labor market demands, ensuring that graduates of the programme are not only equipped with practical capabilities but also with the potential to become competitive players in the job market or initiate their own businesses.

Credentials and Certification

Upon successful completion of the programme, all participants will receive nationally recognized trade certificates. These credentials are expected to significantly enhance participants' chances of gaining employment or launching their own ventures.

“This programme is more than just a training course—it’s a second chance,” said a spokesperson from the department. “It is about offering dignity and opportunity to people who are often marginalized, and showing that they can contribute meaningfully to society.”

Strategic Partnerships

The programme is being delivered in partnership with the Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training College, a well-regarded institution known for its hands-on approach and strong industry ties. The collaboration ensures that training is both relevant and rigorous, maintaining high standards of quality and employability outcomes.

The involvement of SASSETA, a statutory body that works to promote skills development in the safety and security sector, further reinforces the credibility and strategic value of the initiative.

Business Community Engagement

In a significant move to strengthen public-private collaboration, the launch event will feature a keynote address by Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale. He is expected to appeal directly to members of the business community to support the reintegration process by offering job opportunities to programme graduates.

“The success of this initiative hinges not just on training, but on society’s willingness to welcome back those who have served their time or been affected by crime,” Thobakgale stated ahead of the launch.

The DCS hopes that through dialogue and shared commitment, businesses will recognize the mutual benefits of employing individuals who have undergone structured rehabilitation and skills training.

Broader Social Impact

By extending this opportunity to victims of crime as well as offenders, the programme also aims to promote reconciliation and restorative justice. “It’s about rebuilding lives, not just punishing,” the department emphasized.

The long-term vision is clear: a safer, more inclusive society where economic opportunity becomes a powerful antidote to criminal behavior.

The Skills Development Programme is expected to serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives across the country, potentially transforming how South Africa approaches criminal justice and community development in the years to come.