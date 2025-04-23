Justice Prevails: Court Emphasizes Inmate Rights Over Bureaucratic Hurdles

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of granting parole to a convict who has spent over 20 years in jail, stating that incarceration does not strip him of his basic human rights. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna emphasized the need for jail authorities to show greater sensitivity.

The court criticized the jail's handling of the parole request, noting the convict's suicide attempt in 2022 as a sign of his mental health struggles. The decision underscored the importance of parole for maintaining social and family ties, particularly for poorer inmates.

Authorities had previously rejected the parole request in an arbitrary manner, prompting the court to remind them of the judicial responsibility to consider such factors judiciously. The ruling called for more thoughtful adherence to issued court orders.

