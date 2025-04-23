Left Menu

Election Commission Launches Intensive Training for Bihar's Electoral Officers

The Election Commission has begun training booth-level officers and other electoral personnel from Bihar, ahead of the state polls. This two-day program aims to equip them with the necessary skills and IT applications for error-free electoral management, while police officers also receive training to bolster coordination.

The Election Commission (EC) is enhancing its preparations for the upcoming Bihar elections by initiating a comprehensive training program for booth-level officers (BLOs) and other electoral staff. A two-day training session has been launched, attracting 229 BLOs, 12 electoral registration officers, and two district election officers from the state.

Presiding over the program's inauguration were Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi. They emphasized the importance of the training, designed to familiarize participants with their statutory roles and responsibilities and to ensure error-free electoral rolls through adept use of IT applications.

Additionally, a separate daylong training for state police nodal officers and police officers from Bihar was conducted to enhance coordination with election authorities. This initiative aims to fortify electoral management, focusing on law, order, and Model Code of Conduct enforcement for the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

