Tragedy Strikes: Gujarat Families Grieve After Pahalgam Terror Attack
A terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 people, including three tourists from Gujarat. The Gujarat government is coordinating with the Centre to return the victims' bodies and ensure the safe return of survivors. Authorities pledge justice for the victims and their families.
In a devastating terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, 26 people lost their lives, including three tourists from Gujarat. Their bodies are expected to arrive in Gujarat by Wednesday night, according to officials.
Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, emphasized that the Gujarat government, in collaboration with the Centre, is working to facilitate the return of surviving tourists. Among those killed were Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat and Yatish Parmar with his son Smit from Bhavnagar.
Officials reported that tourists were tragically targeted after being asked about their religion. The Gujarat government assured that the perpetrators will face justice and pledged support to the bereaved families.
